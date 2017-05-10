British newspaper The Telegraph lists...

British newspaper The Telegraph lists 18 fascinating facts about Romania

A journalist from the British daily The Telegraph has drawn up a list of 18 fascinating things people don't know about Romania, such as the fact that Bucharest hosts the world's heaviest building , but also one of the prettiest bookshops in the world . High altitude mountain road Transfagarasan, about which former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson said that it's the best driving road in the world, is also on the list, as well as the Arch of Triumph in Bucharest, the strange Merry Cemetery in Sapanta, the Hollywood-like signs in Brasov and Rasnov, and the spectacular churches in northern Moldova and Maramures.

Chicago, IL

