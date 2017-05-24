Breakneck Growth Troubles Romania's N...

Breakneck Growth Troubles Romania's Newest Central Banker

The consumer-led boom is unsustainable and risks potentially painful adjustments in the future, according to Eugen Nicolaescu, who was confirmed as a deputy governor at the Banca Nationala a Romaniei by parliament on Wednesday. He plans to push for stronger cooperation with the government to help ensure macroeconomic stability.

