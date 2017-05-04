BNR to mint silver coin marking 140th...

BNR to mint silver coin marking 140th anniversary of Romania's national independence

On May 8, the National Bank of Romania will put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, a silver coin dedicated to the anniversary of 140 years since the proclamation of Romania's independence. According to BNR, the round, milled-edge coin is 37mm in diameter, weighing in at 31.103 grams, with a face value of 10 lei.

Chicago, IL

