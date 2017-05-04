BNR to mint silver coin marking 140th anniversary of Romania's national independence
On May 8, the National Bank of Romania will put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, a silver coin dedicated to the anniversary of 140 years since the proclamation of Romania's independence. According to BNR, the round, milled-edge coin is 37mm in diameter, weighing in at 31.103 grams, with a face value of 10 lei.
