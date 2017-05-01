Basescu to Grindeanu, Lazar: Children...

Basescu to Grindeanu, Lazar: Children are dying; nobody accused of...

Former President Traian Basescu commented, on Saturday, on Facebook, on the lack of vaccines in Romania and told Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and Attorney General Augustin Lazar that this is why children are dying, yet nobody is accused of abuse of office. "Mr. Sorin Grindeanu, Mr. Augustin Lazar, children are dying, before their time, so are people sick with cancer () Is abuse of office de-incriminated? () Nobody is accused of abuse of office for the lack of vaccines or the lack of cytostatic medicine in pharmacies, on which the lives of cancer patients depends.

Chicago, IL

