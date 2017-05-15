Armenians disinclined to accept Jews,...

Armenians disinclined to accept Jews, Muslims as family members: study

PanARMENIAN.Net - Roughly a quarter in Armenia say they would be willing to accept Jews as family members, a new study by Pew Research Center shows. Respondents across 18 countries in Central and Eastern Europe were asked whether they would be willing to accept Jews, Muslims and Roma as citizens of their country, neighbors and family.

