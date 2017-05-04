Archbishop: Pope Francis will almost ...

Archbishop: Pope Francis will almost certainly visit Romania in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

It's "almost certain" that Pope Francis will visit Romania in 2018, said on Friday Ioan Robu, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Bucharest. "We don't have any special details.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,816 • Total comments across all topics: 280,821,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC