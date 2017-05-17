Ambassador Gerhard Reiweger: Austrians don't know enough about Romania
Austrians do not know enough about Romania, and creating a country brand is "a challenge," Austrian Ambassador in Bucharest Gerhard Reiweger stated on Wednesday, at the Youth's Perspective on Romania's Public Diplomacy within the EU" event. During this event, held in Bucharest, three youth teams presented three online applications that help those who would like to know more about the European Union: EU Buddy, Euroquiz and EU Choose.
