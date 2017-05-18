Ambassador Brummell in Tulcea: I am very proud that the UK helped to...

Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Romania Paul Brummell attended on Saturday evening, alongside his family, the events organized by the History and Archeology Museum in Tulcea, on the occasion of the Night of Museums. The event started with the opening of the exhibition called "British presence in the Lower Danube at the end of 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century," during which the Ambassador brought to mind the UK's involvement in setting up the European Commission of the Danube , which was established in Galati and also functioned in Sulina at the end of the 19th century.

