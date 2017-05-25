ALDE to file lobbying bill. Tariceanu: There are all sorts of excesses concerning influence peddling

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats President Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated on Wednesday, after the party's Executive Political Bureau meeting, that ALDE MPs will file a bill on lobbying, so that there would no longer be "all sorts of excesses" on various topics and influence peddling accusations. "The second bill we want to table - we'll first hold a debate with the interested parties - is a bill that I believe is welcome, the lobbying law, because unfortunately in Romania we have all sorts of excesses on various topics, among which, as you know, influence peddling too.

