ALDE to file lobbying bill. Tariceanu...

ALDE to file lobbying bill. Tariceanu: There are all sorts of excesses concerning influence peddling

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats President Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated on Wednesday, after the party's Executive Political Bureau meeting, that ALDE MPs will file a bill on lobbying, so that there would no longer be "all sorts of excesses" on various topics and influence peddling accusations. "The second bill we want to table - we'll first hold a debate with the interested parties - is a bill that I believe is welcome, the lobbying law, because unfortunately in Romania we have all sorts of excesses on various topics, among which, as you know, influence peddling too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Gunman
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,292,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC