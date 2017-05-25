ALDE to file lobbying bill. Tariceanu: There are all sorts of excesses concerning influence peddling
Alliance of Liberals and Democrats President Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated on Wednesday, after the party's Executive Political Bureau meeting, that ALDE MPs will file a bill on lobbying, so that there would no longer be "all sorts of excesses" on various topics and influence peddling accusations. "The second bill we want to table - we'll first hold a debate with the interested parties - is a bill that I believe is welcome, the lobbying law, because unfortunately in Romania we have all sorts of excesses on various topics, among which, as you know, influence peddling too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC