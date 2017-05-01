A North Kent College lecturer and his...

A North Kent College lecturer and his wife build an innovative link with people in Romania

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: News Shopper

A North Kent College lecturer and his wife have continued to build an innovative and successful link with people in Bucharest Romania. Neil Nixon - who runs the Foundation Degree in Professional Writing at the Dartford site of North Kent College - and his wife Jane made their fifth visit to Bucharest over Easter, to continue working on a programme in which psychotherapist Jane teaches the skills of her profession and Neil uses creative writing exercises to explore aspects of psychotherapy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Shopper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC