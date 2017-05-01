A North Kent College lecturer and his wife build an innovative link with people in Romania

A North Kent College lecturer and his wife have continued to build an innovative and successful link with people in Bucharest Romania. Neil Nixon - who runs the Foundation Degree in Professional Writing at the Dartford site of North Kent College - and his wife Jane made their fifth visit to Bucharest over Easter, to continue working on a programme in which psychotherapist Jane teaches the skills of her profession and Neil uses creative writing exercises to explore aspects of psychotherapy.

