1,000 in Romanian Gay Pride March Amid Moves to Limit Rights

Some 1,000 people joined a gay pride march in the Romanian capital of Bucharest on Saturday, demanding greater rights amid government moves they say will curtail their rights. Some 30 ambassadors expressed support for the march and for protecting the rights of the LGBT community and U.S. Ambassador Hans G. Klemm was among those taking part, despite the pouring rain.

Chicago, IL

