Yves Caracatzanis, director of Renault Romania: We uphold measures to ...

Director of Renault Romania, Yves Caracatzanis declared on Tuesday at Titu, that the French group upholds the measures that support the new vehicle market development, Rabla scrappage programme being important because it allows customers to have access to new and modern vehicles. The statement was made in a joint conference with Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, on a working visit to Renault Technology Centre in Titu, Dambovita County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.