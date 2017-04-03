USR holds public consultation on bann...

USR holds public consultation on banning criminally convicted persons from holding public office

20 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The Save Romania Union is holding on Monday a public consultation titled "No lawbreakers in public office." USR intends to introduce in the legislation a series of interdictions so that those criminally convicted should no longer be able to be elected or appointed to public office.

Chicago, IL

