US Administration donates Romanian Border Police personal radiation detectors

The US Administration has donated personal radiation detectors to the Romanian Border Police under the Export Control and Related Border Security Program . "There are 70 Polimaster personal radiation detectors needed by the Romanians Border Police to conduct activities under the Second Line of Defence porgramme entrusted to the Border Police General Inspectorate under a governmental agreement between Romania and the US concerning cooperation to counter the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," IGPF reported on Friday in a press statement.

