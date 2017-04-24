US Administration donates Romanian Bo...

US Administration donates Romanian Border Police personal radiation detectors

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Nine O'Clock

The US Administration has donated personal radiation detectors to the Romanian Border Police under the Export Control and Related Border Security Program . "There are 70 Polimaster personal radiation detectors needed by the Romanians Border Police to conduct activities under the Second Line of Defence porgramme entrusted to the Border Police General Inspectorate under a governmental agreement between Romania and the US concerning cooperation to counter the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," IGPF reported on Friday in a press statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,601 • Total comments across all topics: 280,686,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC