Unirii View greens downtown Bucharest as construction works advance

Unirii View, the 18,000 m2 office tower developed by Belgian investor Yves Weerts in downtown Bucharest, is advancing steadily and the underground works are expected to be finalized in Q2 2017. The building targets the Excellent ranking under the new BREEAM 2016 sustainability regulations, being the first project in Romania to register for certification under the new, stricter assessment methodology.

