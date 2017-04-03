Unirii View greens downtown Bucharest as construction works advance
Unirii View, the 18,000 m2 office tower developed by Belgian investor Yves Weerts in downtown Bucharest, is advancing steadily and the underground works are expected to be finalized in Q2 2017. The building targets the Excellent ranking under the new BREEAM 2016 sustainability regulations, being the first project in Romania to register for certification under the new, stricter assessment methodology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC