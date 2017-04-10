UDMR's Kelemen: Mayor Boc's decision to place...

UDMR's Kelemen: Mayor Boc's decision ...

The leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania Kelemen Hunor on Friday said in a press release that the decision made by Mayor Emil Boc to place multilingual signs at the entrance of the Cluj-Napoca city is the most correct. "It is an important, long awaited step, a success of the Hungarians in Cluj and of the entire Hungarian community of Transylvania.

