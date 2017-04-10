Therapeutic dark chocolate and honey pralines - a Romania first produced by Cisnadie plant

A chocolate plant in central Cisnadie, Sibiu County is making pralines containing an apiarian cocktail with therapeutic effects, a first in Romania, these candies being also sought abroad, after they have been recently presented at an international congress in Germany, plant owner Florin Balan on Monday told Agerpres. This praline a combination between the Latin America chocolate and the bee products obtained in the County of Sibiu, an outcome of the collaboration with specialists who have studied the beneficial effects of the honey.

