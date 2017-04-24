Tennis legend Nastase apologises to Serena Williams

Romanian tennis great Ilie Nastase apologised Friday for derogatory comments about Serena Williams and for a foul-mouthed Fed Cup tirade that saw him suspended by the International Tennis Federation. He did however have another pop at Britain's number one women's player Johanna Konta, who was left in tears during last weekend's combustible Fed Cup tie with Romania, and said his behaviour "has been exaggerated by all".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.