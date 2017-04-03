Taste the best of Greece! Wines rated...

Taste the best of Greece! Wines rated with Parker points and...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Accidentally or not, one day before Palm Sunday, Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni has prepared a real royal fest of flavors for those having fine tastes. It's a new wine tasting, this time for Greek varieties - rated with over 90 Parker points; their stories will be told by the President of the Romanian Federation of Sommeliers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,455 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC