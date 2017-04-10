Tariceanu: Ciolos wants to sell the i...

Tariceanu: Ciolos wants to sell the illusion that if we applaud all...

18 hrs ago

Senate's President, Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated on Saturday evening on Facebook, after the former PM said about him that "he goes to Brussels to complaint on the so-called slippages of the Judiciary", that "some politicians act with the belief that it is better to be a slave to a generous master than to stand on their own feet", and that Ciolos wants "to sell" to Romanians the illusion "that if we applaud the decisions taken by Brussels, we will receive a seat placed further forward". "I was surprised to notice the criticisms brought these days by the former technocrat PM Dacian Ciolos, and I believe they are worthy to receive a reply.

