Tariceanu asked about Constantin's allegation of abusively...

When asked about Daniel Constantin's allegations according to which Co-Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats Calin Popescu-Tariceanu took over abusively the party, the latter stated on Friday at the meeting of the ALDE's locally elected officials, that was held at the Poiana Brasov, that he doesn't want to respond to such questions. Calin Popescu-Tariceanu who is attending the meeting of the ALDE Locally Elected Officials League at the Poiana Brasov, mentioned that the meeting's agenda features issues that mayors, vice-mayors, presidents of the County Councils deal with and aspects regarding the enforcement of the governing programme.

