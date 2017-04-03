Sweden - Guest of honor at Bookfest 2017

Under the slogan "Sweden: Creating Stories", 9 first class Swedish guests will come to Bookfest: writers, illustrators, publishers and cultural managers More than 20 events in the program of the invited country, with a special focus on education and literature for children, gender equality, social inclusion and promoting diversity Sweden is the guest of honor of this year's edition of the International Book Fair Bookfest, held at Romexpo from May 24 to 28: "Swedish literature is one of the force pillars of the current cultural landscape, and I hope public will enjoy the expressiveness and the freshness brought by the Guest of Honor of this Bookfest edition" stated in a press release Grigore Arsene, President of the Association of Publishers of Romania, Bookfest organizer.

