Stray wins at Southwick dog show
A STREET dog rescued from Romania took one of the top honours at this weekend's dog show at Southwick Country Park. Crossbreed Kaos, who was adopted by the Hudd family from Trowbridge, won the Best Junior Handler rosette for 11-year-old Sarah.
