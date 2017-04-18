Sirens to sound in seven counties as part of emergency preparedness exercise

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations has announced an exercise will be conducted today, between 10:00hrs and noon, to test and verify equipment making up the public information, warning and alarm system in case of civilian emergencies in seven counties - Braila, Calarasi, Galati, Constanta, Ialomita, Tulcea and Vrancea. IGSU recommends the citizens to keep calm and look for info coming from the emergency inspectorates.

