Senate's Tariceanu: Parallel power system created in Romania makes most important decisions
President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu declared on Tuesday night at Antena 3 private TV broadcaster that a parallel operating power system has taken the most important decisions in Romania, in the past years. "In Romania, unfortunately, in the last years, a parallel system of power has been created, I used to call it occult in the past, but now we see its components.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC