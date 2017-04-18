Senate, Chamber get 14 million lei in...

Senate, Chamber get 14 million lei in additional earmarks to host Nato Pa session

Read more: Nine O'Clock

The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies will be getting 14 million lei in additional 2017 earmarks from Government's national reserves fund to fund their hosting in Bucharest, October 6-9, 2017 of the annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Under a governmental decision of April 12 published in the Official Journal, 3 million lei in additional funds are approved for the Senate in the 2017 chapter "Public administration and foreign action," 1.62 million of which will be allocated for goods and service and 1.380 million for non-financial assets, all taken out from government's national reserves for 2017.

Chicago, IL

