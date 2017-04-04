RotoMetrics partners with Romania's Graphic Open Systems

In what is described as a unique and creative initiative, RotoMetrics and its Romanian distributor Graphic Open Systems have jointly developed a high-quality rotary die service partnership in Brasov, central Romania, with a view to serve and develop the growing demand for fast turnaround die tooling in the region. RotoMetrics South East Europe, as the operation is known, is located in a beautifully restored 180 square meter warehouse, equipped with all the tooling needed to service and repair rotary dies to the highest quality.

