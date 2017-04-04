RotoMetrics partners with Romania's Graphic Open Systems
In what is described as a unique and creative initiative, RotoMetrics and its Romanian distributor Graphic Open Systems have jointly developed a high-quality rotary die service partnership in Brasov, central Romania, with a view to serve and develop the growing demand for fast turnaround die tooling in the region. RotoMetrics South East Europe, as the operation is known, is located in a beautifully restored 180 square meter warehouse, equipped with all the tooling needed to service and repair rotary dies to the highest quality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Label & Narrow Web.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC