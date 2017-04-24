Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs...

Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Romania and the Kingdom of...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The National Day of the Kingdom of the Netherlands - on April 27th - offers the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs the great pleasure to convey the warmest congratulations and best wishes of prosperity, peace and unity to the Dutch people. Romania and the Kingdom of the Netherlands enjoy 137 years of diplomatic relations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,611,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC