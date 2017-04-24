Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Romania and the Kingdom of...
The National Day of the Kingdom of the Netherlands - on April 27th - offers the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs the great pleasure to convey the warmest congratulations and best wishes of prosperity, peace and unity to the Dutch people. Romania and the Kingdom of the Netherlands enjoy 137 years of diplomatic relations.
