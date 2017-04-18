Romania's Fugitive Millionaire Caught...

Romania's Fugitive Millionaire Caught in Serbia

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Transitions Online

Sebastian Ghita once a maverick entrepreneur, now facing investigation in several corruption cases had fled after losing his parliamentary immunity. One of Romania's most controversial politicians and businessmen has been apprehended in Serbia, after four months on the run, Euronews writes .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,264 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC