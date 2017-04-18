Romania's Fugitive Millionaire Caught in Serbia
Sebastian Ghita once a maverick entrepreneur, now facing investigation in several corruption cases had fled after losing his parliamentary immunity. One of Romania's most controversial politicians and businessmen has been apprehended in Serbia, after four months on the run, Euronews writes .
