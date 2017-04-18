Romania's Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase makes racist remark...

CONSTANTA: Ilie Nastase could face censure after apparently making a racist comment about Serena Williams' pregnancy on the eve of Romania's Fed Cup tennis play-off against Great Britain.At a press conference to preview the tie in Constanta, which starts on Saturday, Romania's captain was heard to say of Williams' baby, due in the autumn: "Let's see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?" Serena Williams confirms she is pregnant After sparking pregnancy rumours with a Snapchat photo, tennis champion Serena Williams confirms she is expecting a child later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.