Romanian, US troops to attend Justice Eagle 17 exercise at Smardan firing range

The Smardan firing range of Galati County on Monday hosted the opening of a Justice Eagle 17 joint defence training exercise to be attended by over 350 Romanian and US troops, April 10- May 5. The Romanian Defence Ministry said Monday in a press statement that troops to take part in the exercise belong to Romania's 284th Cuza Voda Tank Battalion; the 300 St. Andrew Mechanised Infantry Battalion; the 285th Vlaicu Voda Artillery Battalion; the 282nd Principality Union Mechanised Infantry Brigade as well as to the US Army Fighting Vultures Battalion. "This is an excellent opportunity for us to be here, to train together in order to prove and promote the solidity of our partnership.

