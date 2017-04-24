Romanian SocDem leader expresses "res...

Romanian SocDem leader expresses "reservation" over compulsory vaccination project

Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Liviu Dragnea, the president of the Social-Democratic Party and of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, said he had "great reservations" about the Health Ministry's draft law on vaccination, News.ro reported. The draft law, currently under public debate, stipulates that children can join a school group only after showing documents that they have been given the compulsory vaccination shots.

Chicago, IL

