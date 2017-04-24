Romanian Political Leader Loses Bid t...

Romanian Political Leader Loses Bid to Get Sentence Quashed

21 hrs ago Read more: News Max

A Romanian court has rejected an appeal by the ruling party's leader to quash his sentence for vote rigging during a 2012 referendum, striking a blow to his ambition to become prime minister. The High Court for Cassation and Justice on Monday rejected an appeal by Liviu Dragnea, who heads the Social Democratic Party, to overturn a two-year suspended prison sentence he received in April 2016 for inflating voter numbers in a referendum to impeach ex-President Traian Basescu.

