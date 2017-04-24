Romanian Land and Navy troops partici...

Romanian Land and Navy troops participate in Platinum Eagle multinational exercise

10 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

A number of 200 servicemen of the 'Marasesti' 9th Mechanised Brigade of the Romanian Land Forces and of the 307th Naval Infantry Battalion are participating over April 24 - May 4 in the Platinum Eagle 17.2 module of the Black Sea Rotational Force 17 exercise taking place at the Babadag Training Centre - Tulcea County. According to a release of the National Defence Ministry, the Romanian troops will join over 400 fellow servicemen from Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Canada, Montenegro, Ukraine and the US in live fire training, first-aid drills for interventions in conflict areas and practicing subunit command and control procedures.

