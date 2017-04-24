Romanian Land and Navy troops participate in Platinum Eagle multinational exercise
A number of 200 servicemen of the 'Marasesti' 9th Mechanised Brigade of the Romanian Land Forces and of the 307th Naval Infantry Battalion are participating over April 24 - May 4 in the Platinum Eagle 17.2 module of the Black Sea Rotational Force 17 exercise taking place at the Babadag Training Centre - Tulcea County. According to a release of the National Defence Ministry, the Romanian troops will join over 400 fellow servicemen from Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Canada, Montenegro, Ukraine and the US in live fire training, first-aid drills for interventions in conflict areas and practicing subunit command and control procedures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC