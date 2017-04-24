Romanian HORECA entrepreneur speaks of burgeoning local bureaucracy
Dragos Petrescu, the owner of the City Grill restaurant chain, says an entrepreneur who has the money to make and investment and the business plan can expect to wait two to three years to effectively start their business, Hotnews.ro reported. "If today you have the money needed for an investment and have made the business plan, you need to expect to have the first functioning day within two and three years since setting everything up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC