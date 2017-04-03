Romanian gov't completes second cabinet reshuffle since December election
The Romanian government on Monday completed its second reshuffle after the swearing-in ceremony of two new ministers was held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree to reshuffle the government earlier in the day, appointing Gratiela Gavrilescu, former minister for relation with parliament, as deputy prime minister and minister of environment.
