Romanian fashion designer Tina Olari joins Spanish campaign against domestic violence

Romanian fashion designer Tina Olari, who shot to fame in Spain after her creations were worn by winner of the 2015 Miss World pageant Mireia Lalaguna, decided to join a project to fight of domestic violence run by well-known Spanish actress and TV presenter Miriam Diaz-Aroca. The project is sponsored by the Spanish Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media Professionals the actress is a founding member of.

