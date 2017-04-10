Romanian fashion designer Tina Olari joins Spanish campaign against domestic violence
Romanian fashion designer Tina Olari, who shot to fame in Spain after her creations were worn by winner of the 2015 Miss World pageant Mireia Lalaguna, decided to join a project to fight of domestic violence run by well-known Spanish actress and TV presenter Miriam Diaz-Aroca. The project is sponsored by the Spanish Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media Professionals the actress is a founding member of.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC