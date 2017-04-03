Romania wins European protection for ...

Romania wins European protection for Novacul afumat of Tara Barsei smoked bighead carp fillet

Romania has managed to register its "Novac afumat din Tara Barsei" smoked bighead carp fillet from Barsa province as a Protected Geographical Indication product in the European Union, its fourth, according to Romania's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. "A decision to register the product Novac afumat din Tara Barsei with the Registry of Geographical Indications and Designations of Origin was published in the Official Journal toddy, April 6, 2017," says MADR.

