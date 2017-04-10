Romania-US Access agreement implementation committee convenes in extraordinary session
State Secretary for Defence Policy and Planning with Romania's Ministry of Defence Mircea Dusa on Tuesday chaired an extraordinary session of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Implementation of the Agreement between the Governments of Romania and the United States of America concerning the U.S. Military Forces in Romania and of the Agreement Between the United States of America and Romania on the Deployment of the United States Ballistic Missile Defense System in Romania .
