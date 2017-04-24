Romania: hundreds of taxis, buses pro...

Romania: hundreds of taxis, buses protest Uber

Some 200 taxis and buses have parked outside the government offices in Romania's capital, Bucharest, demanding that Uber and other online taxi services be outlawed in the country. Transport in the already crowded city was disrupted Wednesday morning as the protest, scheduled to last until the evening, got underway.

