Romania: hundreds of taxis, buses protest against Uber

A taxi drivers covering his ear, as others use vuvuzelas, sits in his car during a protest outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Some 200 taxis and buses have parked outside the government offices in Romania's capital, Bucharest, demanding that Uber and other online taxi services be outlawed in the country.

