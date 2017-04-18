Romania fears 'two-speed Europe' will...

Romania fears 'two-speed Europe' will be new Iron Curtain

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: EurActiv.com

Romanian Senate president Calin Popescu Tariceanu told Frans Timmermans that he fears two or multi-speed Europe would divide Europe once again. [ European Commission ] The president of the Romanian Senate today shared his concerns with Frans Timmermans about the idea of a 'two-speed Europe', insisting the EU should learn from the lessons of the communist period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Dalai Lama
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC