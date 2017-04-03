Rare Holocaust-era matza cover goes o...

Rare Holocaust-era matza cover goes on display at Yad Vashem

A family who survived the Iasi pogrom in Romania in 1941 took with them a matza cover that has been added to a collection of Passover-related artifacts at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center in Jerusalem. Israel Biber was seven years old when his family fled Iasi, smuggled to safety by Romanian acquaintances after the pogrom.

