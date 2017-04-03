Rare Holocaust-era matza cover goes on display at Yad Vashem
A family who survived the Iasi pogrom in Romania in 1941 took with them a matza cover that has been added to a collection of Passover-related artifacts at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center in Jerusalem. Israel Biber was seven years old when his family fled Iasi, smuggled to safety by Romanian acquaintances after the pogrom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC