PSD meets at party retreat in Sinaia: Dragnea, Tariceanu and...

The standard salary scales bill will receive special treatment on Thursday, being set to be signed by the leaders of the ruling coalition - Liviu Dragnea and Calin Popescu-Tariceanu - but also by Premier Sorin Grindeanu as well as the PSD lawmakers present in Sinaia. After PSD Senators met at a party retreat in the Danube Delta two weeks ago, it is now the Lower Chamber lawmakers' turn to do the same.

