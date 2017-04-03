PSD meets at party retreat in Sinaia: Dragnea, Tariceanu and...
The standard salary scales bill will receive special treatment on Thursday, being set to be signed by the leaders of the ruling coalition - Liviu Dragnea and Calin Popescu-Tariceanu - but also by Premier Sorin Grindeanu as well as the PSD lawmakers present in Sinaia. After PSD Senators met at a party retreat in the Danube Delta two weeks ago, it is now the Lower Chamber lawmakers' turn to do the same.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC