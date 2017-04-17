Prahova Valley, preferred for the Eas...

Prahova Valley, preferred for the Easter holiday

Friday Apr 14

Also this year, the resorts on the Prahova Valley are one of the preferred destinations to spend Easter holiday. The confirmation comes from the hotel owners or villa and pension managers who rub their hands with joy when they look in their books and see that almost all the beds are busy.

Chicago, IL

