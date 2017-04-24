PokerStars Festival set to visit Fran...

PokerStars Festival set to visit France, Romania and Ireland

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: RGT Online

Following on from debut PokerStars Festivals in New Jersey, London and Rozvadov, PokerStars, an Amaya Inc. brand, has announced additional stops in Lille and Bucharest in July and Dublin in September. With a 2.2 million guaranteed across the three new festival stops, including guarantees on every Main Event, PokerStars sponsored live event action is relentless for the remainder of the year with a wide choice of destinations, flavors and formats on offer for every kind of poker lover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RGT Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,878 • Total comments across all topics: 280,602,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC