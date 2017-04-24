PokerStars Festival set to visit France, Romania and Ireland

Following on from debut PokerStars Festivals in New Jersey, London and Rozvadov, PokerStars, an Amaya Inc. brand, has announced additional stops in Lille and Bucharest in July and Dublin in September. With a 2.2 million guaranteed across the three new festival stops, including guarantees on every Main Event, PokerStars sponsored live event action is relentless for the remainder of the year with a wide choice of destinations, flavors and formats on offer for every kind of poker lover.

