PM Grindeanu requests IntMin Dan to find solutions for easing traffic ...

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeau requested on Wednesday Interior Minister Carmen Dan to find urgent solutions, including through field trips and discussions with authorities in Hungary and Bulgaria, in order to ensure an easy traffic flow at the border crossing points the in the period of Easter holidays, especially at the Nadlac customs, which provides the link to Hungary, and the Giurgiu customs, which ensures the link with Bulgaria. "I have seen over the last days queues at the border crossing points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.