Ploiesti will host the first sensoria...

Ploiesti will host the first sensorial concert in Romania - "Vision of Jazz"

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The first sensorial concert in Romania benefitting from the Great Events innovation, represented by combining quality music with smell, taste and visual effects, will be organized in Prahova, Ploiesti. The concert is called "Vision of Jazz", and will be performed within the national tour of the Jazz band "Sorin Zlat Trio", special guest being the American saxophonist Woody Witt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,337 • Total comments across all topics: 280,060,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC