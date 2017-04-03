Ploiesti will host the first sensorial concert in Romania - "Vision of Jazz"
The first sensorial concert in Romania benefitting from the Great Events innovation, represented by combining quality music with smell, taste and visual effects, will be organized in Prahova, Ploiesti. The concert is called "Vision of Jazz", and will be performed within the national tour of the Jazz band "Sorin Zlat Trio", special guest being the American saxophonist Woody Witt.
