PG Lazar: Romanian judiciary, among Europe's top modern

Romania's Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar said on Saturday in Alba Iulia that one can say without hesitation that Romania's judiciary is among the top modern in Europe, as also recently confirmed by European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans during his meeting in Bucharest with representatives of the Romanian justice institutions. "It's been a moment of satisfaction for the officials of the respective institutions to hear [Mr. Timmermans's] remark that the Romanian judiciary can be considered as a European model and that the Romanians can be proud that this legal system is working," Lazar on Saturday told a conference organized in Alba Iulia on the subject of the criminal codes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.