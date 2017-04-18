Operation 'The State'
A scene that, even as it is, looks like the atmosphere of a sci-fi film in which a colony of earthlings who survived a cataclysm of biblical proportions is terrorised by some aliens who are fighting each other for the control of Earth. I hope it is understood that, in this case, we, Romanians, are the colony and they - the politicians and the establishment they invented, which has become a sort of central brain of the state, which systematically goes haywire, turning against people, especially against its own creators and particularly against democracy and Romanians - are the alien civilisation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC